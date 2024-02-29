Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 396,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 862,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,656,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 145,652 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,029,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 31,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 237,920 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

ASC opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $651.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business's revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

