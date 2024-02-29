Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692,120 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 12,281,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,653,000 after acquiring an additional 788,425 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,443,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 518,113 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Dada Nexus by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 54,719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 249,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.66.

DADA opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $560.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.48. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

