Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,245,000 after purchasing an additional 453,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

MMC opened at $206.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $206.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.12 and its 200 day moving average is $194.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

