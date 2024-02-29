Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $145.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,007 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.