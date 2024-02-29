Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $1,846,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $6,285,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $3,057,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $155.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.32 and a 200-day moving average of $121.65. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $156.91. The stock has a market cap of $169.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

