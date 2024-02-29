Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 791.7% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 675.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 46.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 83.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3,173.61 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.