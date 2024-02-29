Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,737,000 after buying an additional 232,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after buying an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $193.17 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.47 and a 52 week high of $194.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.08.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

