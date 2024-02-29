Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 234.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

SUM opened at $42.39 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

