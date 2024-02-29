Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $2,537,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $97.39 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 2.18.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

