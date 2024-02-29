Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 8,012 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 465,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of AGNC Investment worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,695,000 after purchasing an additional 523,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,098,000 after purchasing an additional 402,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,873,000 after purchasing an additional 334,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,112 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.00 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,400.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

