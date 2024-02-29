Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Flex by 16.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,390 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth about $4,722,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Flex by 68.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 460,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Flex by 101.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 44,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.8% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,526,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,191,000 after buying an additional 123,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

