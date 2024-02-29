Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 10,467 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wendy's Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Wendy's Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy's

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy's

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

