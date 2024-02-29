Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 153,435 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,435 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.14% of iHeartMedia worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 22.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 64.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 427,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 167,986 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 16.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,565,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 322,803 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia Stock Down 1.7 %

IHRT stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IHRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Profile

(Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.