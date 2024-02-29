Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,947 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.00.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $321.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $333.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.42. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,610 shares of company stock valued at $31,268,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

