Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.91% of TELA Bio worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 38,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 8,294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio Stock Down 3.7 %

TELA opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TELA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on TELA Bio

About TELA Bio

(Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.