Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 554 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,498 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of SM Energy worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,356,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,006,000 after acquiring an additional 450,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

SM Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SM opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

