Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.89% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 129,644 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 120,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 305,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

NASDAQ HSII opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.11.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HSII

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.