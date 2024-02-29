Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.89% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 129,644 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 120,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 305,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
NASDAQ HSII opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.11.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HSII
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heidrick & Struggles International
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.