Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.50% of MacroGenics worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MacroGenics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in MacroGenics by 188.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.16. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $199,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,636 shares of company stock worth $827,498 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

