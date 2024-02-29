Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.56.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $68.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -18.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,594,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after buying an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,316,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

