Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 119.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,230,000 after purchasing an additional 262,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,650,000 after buying an additional 709,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,994,000 after acquiring an additional 310,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after acquiring an additional 393,937 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

