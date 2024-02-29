First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.27

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.27 and last traded at $55.14, with a volume of 5978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0469 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,734,000 after buying an additional 130,520 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 141,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

