First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.27

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.27 and last traded at $55.14, with a volume of 5978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0469 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
