First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.82% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,217,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 210,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 166,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB opened at $51.45 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

