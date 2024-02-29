FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 15,330 Shares

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 15,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $1,798,822.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,660,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,151,557.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,707 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $2,059,678.24.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 23,236 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $2,740,221.48.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 28,412 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $3,357,161.92.

On Friday, February 16th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $3,821,382.40.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 24,174 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $2,890,001.70.

On Monday, February 12th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,025 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $2,381,172.75.

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,499 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $2,414,987.19.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $3,014,884.80.

On Monday, February 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $115.89 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FirstCash by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FirstCash by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 51.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in FirstCash by 10.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

