Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CAO David Victor Christopherson Sells 6,850 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Victor Christopherson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00.

FND opened at $123.26 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 26,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

