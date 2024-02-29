Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CFO Bryan Langley Sells 5,865 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 2.2 %

FND opened at $123.26 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FND shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7,906.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 143,028 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $3,340,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

