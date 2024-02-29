Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.53.

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $179,688.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares in the company, valued at $22,182,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Flywire by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Flywire by 2.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Flywire by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

