Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 2,035.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 13.12% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $77,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 575,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

