Fmr LLC Buys 988,528 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 1,294.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988,528 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.02% of Tidewater worth $75,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tidewater by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 46.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Tidewater during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Tidewater Price Performance

TDW stock opened at $70.37 on Thursday. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $77.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

