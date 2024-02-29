Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,961,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 419,701 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $64,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEP. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 101.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -69.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -421.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEP. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.