Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,467 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.84% of IAC worth $74,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,036,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in IAC by 17,714.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 759,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,702,000 after acquiring an additional 755,327 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,830,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in IAC by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,011,000 after acquiring an additional 609,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

