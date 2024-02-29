Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,093 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.43% of CenterPoint Energy worth $73,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.