Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $65.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

