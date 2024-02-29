Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FSP opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.83. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.
Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
