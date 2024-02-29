Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSP opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.83. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 94,760 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth $1,470,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.