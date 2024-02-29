Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,852 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Frontier Group worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 632.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULCC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $104,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,072.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

ULCC opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

