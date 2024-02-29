FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.22.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.28. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 102.81%.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

