FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group restated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.22.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,145 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 740,961 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $13,510,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $13,520,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

