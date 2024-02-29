FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Shares of FSK opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.80%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

