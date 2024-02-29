Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHAT opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.