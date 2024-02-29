Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FULC stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $637.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 922,603 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 541,171 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 914,747 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.