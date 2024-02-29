Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $49,047.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 385,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,617,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $39,618.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,779 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $49,047.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 385,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,617,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $672,105. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

