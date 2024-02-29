FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
FutureFuel Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:FF opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $10.31.
FutureFuel Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.
Institutional Trading of FutureFuel
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
