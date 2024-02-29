FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

FutureFuel Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FF opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

FutureFuel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

About FutureFuel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in FutureFuel by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FutureFuel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in FutureFuel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

