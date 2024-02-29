General Motors (NYSE:GM) CAO Christopher Hatto Sells 15,510 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of General Motors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is 4.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after buying an additional 1,580,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after buying an additional 1,750,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after buying an additional 389,894 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

