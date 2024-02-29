Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genworth Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,196 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Genworth Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,686,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,297 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 61.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,748,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of GNW opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.