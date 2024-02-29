Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $130.05 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

