Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,348 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.49% of Golar LNG worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 367,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 87,746 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Golar LNG by 349.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 628,265 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 41,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

