Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOGL
Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 6.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Ocean Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.