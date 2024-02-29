Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

