Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Insider Gary Bullard Acquires 263 Shares

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) insider Gary Bullard acquired 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £1,299.22 ($1,647.92).
Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Gary Bullard bought 4,500 shares of Gooch & Housego stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £22,230 ($28,196.35).
Shares of GHH stock opened at GBX 481 ($6.10) on Thursday. Gooch & Housego PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 415 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 685.66 ($8.70). The company has a market cap of £124.05 million, a PE ratio of 2,900.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 596.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 547.94.
Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.
