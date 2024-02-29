Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Insider Gary Bullard Acquires 263 Shares

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) insider Gary Bullard acquired 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £1,299.22 ($1,647.92).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Gary Bullard bought 4,500 shares of Gooch & Housego stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £22,230 ($28,196.35).

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

Shares of GHH stock opened at GBX 481 ($6.10) on Thursday. Gooch & Housego PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 415 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 685.66 ($8.70). The company has a market cap of £124.05 million, a PE ratio of 2,900.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 596.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 547.94.

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

About Gooch & Housego

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,125.00%.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

