Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 36,337 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $297,685.78.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 133.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.32. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

