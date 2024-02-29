Greenwich LifeSciences’ (GLSI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $140,589.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,377 shares in the company, valued at $58,951,923.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

