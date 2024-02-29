Greenwich LifeSciences’ (GLSI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance
Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $140,589.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,377 shares in the company, valued at $58,951,923.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences
Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
