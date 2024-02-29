Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

GROV opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Grove Collaborative has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GROV. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter valued at $5,872,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 321.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 725,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 553,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 189,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

